world religion anspirituality online
Cross Currents magazine CrossCurrents
|
More than just a
magazine ... CrossCurrents is a global network for people of faith and
intelligence who are committed to connecting the wisdom of the heart and
the life of the mind. In print, online and in real time, we bring people
together across lines of difference. We invite you to share in the
conversation as we reflect upon those "crosscurrents" that
thoughtful people everywhere are encountering in the opening years of the
millennium.
|
Sample
our
Current issue now!
There are now several ways to sample the
magazine online. First, the table of contents for the current issue
is always available with links to
several articles. Second, a list of all full text articles available
online. Third, a list of outstanding back issues available
free with your paid subscription. A table of contents and sample
articles from each of these volumes are available to whet your appetite for
more. Finally, special collections of articles organized around particular
themes, now including,
Religion and
Violence,
Nature As Thou,
Returning to
Scripture, Education of
the Heart, and Sophia's Sisters.
Subscribe
to CrossCurrents Now!
Note
that we are now offering up to six outstanding back
issues FREE, with your paid subscription and/or membership.
|
About
advertising in CrossCurrents
About writing for
CrossCurrents
|
Give CrossCurrents to a relative, friend or colleague ...
your reward is not only in heaven.
Give Now
|
Annual Research Colloquium
Every July we sponsor
the month long Research Colloquium. This is a remarkable opportunity for
scholars and/or writers to engage in individual research in the context
of a community life that is interreligious and interdisciplinary.
|
Please take a few moments to share
your reactions
to issues raised on these pages on the
CrossCurrents
Forum
Your comments are published here immediately.
Now hosted by Delphi
|CrossCurrents
|Recent Discussions
|
Need help finding an author, discussion topic or article
on this site? Try using our search engine to explore our entire website
for what you are looking for.
Interfaith Internet
|
HOT SITES:
|
The Best Way To Reach Us:
Mail Drop
If you want to talk with someone in person, please feel free to call:
|
Telephone:
212-864-5439
For further information contact: Charles
Henderson, Executive Director
The CrossCurrents editorial team includes, Managing Editor, Charles Henderson;
Contributing Editors, Scott
Holland and Stephanie Mitchem.
|
CrossCurrents, additional publications and associated programs
are sponsored by The Association for Religion and Intellectual Life.
ARIL is a not-for-profit organization located at 50 Morningside Drive, Apt 23, New York, NY, 10025. Donations are fully tax-deductible.